The US Defense Department confirmed on Monday that a military jet crashed in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, but rejected Taliban suggestions that it was shot down.

Afghanistan US Forces spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was a US Bombardier E-11A, a type of jet used as an airborne communications node in the region.

"While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire," Leggett said.

Taliban claims

The Taliban had earlier said it had shot down a US military plane, killing all personnel on board.

"The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement, adding that everyone on board, including high-ranking officers, had been killed.

A senior defence official investigating the crash said no senior US official was killed.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1:10 pm local time in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.

The number of people on board and their fate was not immediately known, nor was the cause of the crash.

A police spokesman in the province also confirmed the crash but was at the time unable to identify the craft.

Large swathes of rural areas in Ghazni province are controlled or under the influence of Taliban militants, making access difficult for officials.