Pakistani security forces on Monday arrested the leader of a human rights group that has accused the military of committing widespread abuses in its war on terror.

Manzoor Pashteen was detained along with six others in a pre-dawn raid in the northwestern city of Peshawar, said Javed Khan, a local police official.

He said Pashteen was arrested on charges of making anti-government speeches at rallies and inciting violence. He provided no further details.

Pashteen, 27, heads the Pashtun Protection Movement, which has emerged as a force among the country’s Pashtun minority, drawing tens of thousands to rallies.

The group contends that the military is waging a campaign of intimidation as it battles militants in the country's rugged border region near Afghanistan. The group says the army's heavy-handed tactics include extrajudicial killings and thousands of disappearances and detentions. The case of illegal disappearances and detentions has been taken up before various judges in the past without directly naming the army. The ministries of defence, interior and top prosecutors have been summoned for testimony in previous years.

The group's unusually direct criticism of the powerful military over alleged human rights violations has brought it into conflict with the authorities, who allege it is being bankrolled by hostile neighbouring countries.

Mohsin Dawar, a lawmaker who is also a member of the group, confirmed Pashteen's arrest. He told The Associated Press that police were taking Pashteen to Dera Ismail Khan, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

He said Pashteen was apparently arrested on charges of attending anti-government rallies.

Pashteen’s supporters condemned his arrest on social media, while others praised the police action, saying a “traitor” had been arrested.

The Pakistani military accuses the group of having received funding from Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies. PTM has denied taking foreign funding.

A prominent Pakistani rights leader Afrasiab Khattak criticised the arrest, saying it “exposes the colonial type repressive state policy against Pashtun in general,” as well as the people of the former tribal region of North Waziristan in particular.

Gulalai Ismail, a Pakistani human rights activist who recently fled the country blaming harassment by security agencies, also denounced the arrest in a tweet.

“We, Pashtuns, will remain non-violent in the face of the arrest of our movement's leader,” she said, adding that peaceful resistance is ”the major pillar"of the movement.