Iran’s tourism industry is facing a new challenge following the crash of a Ukrainian Airline passenger jet earlier this month after cancellations of most foreign incoming tours.

According to Jamshid Hamzei, the Head of Iran’s Hoteliers Association, as much as 80 percent of all incoming tourism tours to Iran from Europe and USA have been cancelled over recent incidents, the state IRNA news agency reported.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 plane en route to Kyiv crashed on January 8 shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. A few days later, Iran announced that they had shot it down by mistake.

Although there has been no official announcement about the number of cancelled tours from the related government bodies, separate remarks from officials all indicate the numbers are substantial.

Ali Ebadi, the acting deputy manager of tourism ministry’s administration office in Alborz province says, “the latest figures indicate that 70 percent of [incoming] tours from Asia and 100 percent of tours from Europe to Iran have been cancelled, this will have a significant effect on the income of hoteling and tourism industries,” the Iranian Student News Agency reported.

Shiraz, the capital city of Iran’s Fars province is among the country’s top destinations for foreign travellers. Speaking about the consequences of the Ukrainian plane crash on the tourism industry, Seyed Hassan Siyadatan, the head of the hoteliers association of the province, was quoted by ILNA news agency that, “all foreign incoming travellers that had booked rooms for this year’s new year [Nowruz, the Persian New Year which marks the first day of spring on March 21] have cancelled their reservations across the province.”

Ali is a sales manager of a travel agency in Tehran who asked to be named only by his first name. He described the situation as “very bad” and added that their business is undergoing a very “tough situation” after the plane crash.

“All our incoming tours from France have been cancelled for the next 3 months, we are not sure when things will turn back to normal again,” he told TRT World.

US sanctions