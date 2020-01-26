Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is violating Libya's truce and so cannot be expected to respect the ceasefire called between his militia and pro-government troops, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Despite efforts by Turkey and Russia, Haftar abandoned talks on a ceasefire in Moscow earlier this month and his blockade of Libyan oilfields overshadowed a summit in Berlin last week aimed at agreeing on a permanent truce.

Haftar's militia aims to capture the capital, Tripoli, through the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops.

Turkey meanwhile backs Fayez al Sarraj’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Officials from Libya's two rival governments said fighting erupted on Sunday as Haftar's militia advanced toward the strategic western city of Misrata, further eroding a crumbling cease-fire agreement brokered earlier this month.

Speaking before leaving on a visit to Algeria, Erdogan said Haftar’s forces had repeatedly violated the ceasefire, adding that international support for the LNA was "spoiling" Haftar.

"At this point, we need to see clearly what Haftar’s identity is. He is a man who has betrayed his superiors before as well," Erdogan said. "It is not possible to expect mercy and understanding from someone like this on the ceasefire."