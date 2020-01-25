The closure of Libya’s major oil fields and production facilities has resulted in losses of more than $255 million in the six-day period ending January 23, the country’s national oil company said on Saturday.

The closures came when powerful tribal groups loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar earlier this month seized several large export terminals along the eastern coast as well as southern oil fields. Haftar controls the eastern and much of the southern part of the country.

The moves were meant to challenge Haftar’s adversaries in the west, the UN-backed, but weak rival government that controls the capital, Tripoli.

The National Oil Corporation, which dominates Libya’s critical oil industry, said its assessment showed that “the illegal shut down of its facilities has resulted in losses of nearly 256.5 million USD until January 23.”

It put the average daily losses at $42.8 million.

Production falls

It said oil production has fallen from over 1.2 million barrels a day before the declaration of force majeure on January 18, to 320,154 barrels a day. The declaration meant the oil corporation would be unable to fulfill international contracts due to the sudden disruptive event.

“Until January 23, 2020, the cumulative production losses in barrels reached 3,907,318 barrels in six days,” the NOC said.

The corporation has sought to reassure Libyans. It said “fuel is still available in most regions” and that it had “sufficient storage in Central and Eastern regions.”

The closure was seen as part of Haftar’s efforts to take control of Tripoli and punish his adversaries there for sealing security and maritime agreements with Turkey, opening doors for unlimited military support from the Ankara.