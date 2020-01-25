Hundreds of people hit the streets of the Lebanese capital on Saturday to mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations and denounce a new cabinet line-up.

A new cabinet was announced on Tuesday after a three-month vacuum.

But protesters say the ministers were chosen along sectarian lines and that the line-up does not satisfy their demands for a government of independents and technocrats.

On Saturday, several marches were held in Beirut under the slogan "No trust", with protesters converging on the city centre.

Demonstrators chanted "Revolution, Revolution" under the watchful gaze of security forces, who were deployed in high numbers.

The protest movement has largely been peaceful since it began more than three months ago but has turned violent in recent weeks.

"The government (formed on Tuesday) is not the one we have been seeking," demonstrator Perla Maalouli said in central Beirut.

"We demand a salvation government... not one whose members are selected according to (sectarian) quotas", which the protest movement had mobilised against, she said.

Apportioning positions between Lebanon's main Christian, Sunni and Shia communities has been key to forming governments since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.