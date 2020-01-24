Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar urged Greece to act in accordance with international law after Turkey repeatedly expressed its discontent with Athens’ militarisation of the Aegean islands.

Greece has armed 16 out of 23 islands that have non-military status, in violation of agreements in the Aegean Sea, and should act in accordance with international law, Akar said during his visit to Turkey’s missile producer Roketsan on Wednesday.

“We won’t let anyone violate our rights in any way. This is not a threat. It’s not a weakness to say that we want good relations with our neighbours,” Akar said.

Turkey says the militarisation of the Aegean Sea islands were banned or severely restricted with several agreements that ensure Turkey’s security: the 1913 Treaty of London, the 1914 Decision of Six Powers, and the 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty, the 1936 Montreux Convention and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty.

Greece, on the other hand, counters Turkey’s argument with the 1936 Montreux Convention, saying that the convention should be applied to the Turkish Straits.

The 1936 Convention lifted the demilitarised status of the Turkish Straits to ensure Turkey's security.

The continued militarisation of the islands and Turkey’s insistence that non-militarisation is still binding has remained a key dispute between the two countries since 1964, when Turkey reacted to Athens’ arming of the islands for the first time, with a diplomatic note.

The relations between Ankara and Athens have been particularly tense since late last year when the Libyan crisis began escalating rapidly.

Ankara previously slammed Greece for playing a destabilising role in the Eastern Mediterranean by making attempts to seize approximately 39,000 square metres of maritime waters that belong to Libya.