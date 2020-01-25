European stocks rallied Friday while Wall Street equities tumbled along with oil prices as markets weighed the potential impact of a spreading viral illness in China.

Chinese authorities expanded a massive quarantine effort in response to coronavirus, while the United States confirmed its second case of the SARS-like ailment.

French officials said there had also been two cases found in France, the first in Europe, while Nepal reported South Asia's first case.

European bourses, which had dropped on Thursday, finished solidly higher Friday in the first session since the World Health Organization stopped short of declaring a public health emergency.

"There's a hope that the coronavirus is contained, particularly in China," Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter told AFP.

"And that's something of a relief rally -- (and) also with the earning season so far so good.

"So the last few days provided an opportunity to investors to buy on the cheaper side," Hunter added.