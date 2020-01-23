Diplomatic traffic between Algeria and Turkey increased recently amid the Libyan crisis that has showed a rapid escalation. Turkey began the deployment of troops to Libya, Algeria’s neighbour, in a bid to prevent the escalation of violence and support the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli.

On the first week of January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune to discuss bilateral relations and the Libyan crisis.

Cavusoglu says Turkey’s intention to cooperate with Algeria has a good reason: common interests on regional issues, especially on the Libyan crisis.

On the same day, Tebboune invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Algeria -- a move that signalled possible cooperation between the countries regarding Libya.

Before the official visit that was confirmed by Erdogan, the duo met last week at a summit on Libya.

Algeria has been maintaining good relations with all sides in Libya, the UN-backed internationally-backed government and the warlord Khalifa Haftar who commands an armed militia based in eastern Libya.

The country elected Tebboune last month amid the worst political crisis in decades, and economic problems due to shrinking oil revenues. Despite attempting to keep its distance from the crisis at its borders while dealing with its domestic problems, the escalating tensions in its border pushed Algeria to be more involved in the Libyan crisis.

“The Turkish-Algerian rapprochement over the Libyan file had existed before, but the presence of the new Algerian authority increased the support for this rapprochement further," Dr Ismail Khalafallah, the Algerian writer and political analyst, toldTRT World.