No one will send any additional advisors or troops or mercenaries or other personnel to Libya as long as the truce is observed, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The issue of sanctions will not be raised under the same condition, the minister said in an interview with Russia's RIA News Agency.

"We all agreed that as long as the truce, the ceasefire is respected, nobody will send any additional advisers or troops or mercenaries from any neighbouring countries and no more additional personnel; everybody is committed to that," the minister said, reminding that the UN Security Council Resolution 2259 addresses the issue of sanctions.

He also stressed that the same resolution recognises the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) as the only legitimate government and called on the armed groups to respect it.

The minister said the efforts, aiming to resolve the Libyan crisis peacefully, will continue, and that he expects Germany, as organiser of the next meeting to be held in Berlin, to announce the date of gathering in the near future.

"I think [the next meeting on the Libyan settlement will take place] in the first week of February. But we have to get this date from Germans, from [Foreign Minister] Heiko Maas. I think he's coordinating this with other ministers who want to participate. We have already supported this idea to have a follow-up meeting," Cavusoglu said.

The minister added that warlord Khalifa Haftar has not still named his representatives for the military committee, establishing for the Libyan warring sides to discuss the questions of the ceasefire and mark the contact line.

"Haftar for a long time didn't nominate his names. Sarraj did from the beginning. This is also what we put on the joint statement together in Moscow after he [Haftar] didn't sign [the agreement]. "

"This military committee will be so important or can play a crucial role to sustain the ceasefire and also to define the confrontation lines between the two sides. But overall, it could be also a good confidence-building measure between Haftar and Sarraj side. The first meeting is of course important."

"We supported that initiative. I hope it will work. Libyans should start working together instead of staying in different buildings or different rooms. They should get together and work together for sustainable peace, ceasefire, and a lasting political solution," he said.

For now, Cavusoglu does not see any need in mediating the first meeting of the military committee, saying it would be better "to let them do it between themselves."