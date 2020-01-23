Some time in the 16th Century, a man named Malik Ambar was captured by slave traders in Ethiopia alongside thousands of others and sold to the merchants in the Middle East.

A couple of decades later, Ambar emerged in India as a towering military figure. He gave a tough fight to the Mughals, challenging their invincibility until he died at 86 years of age.

Born with the name of Chapu in the Harar province of eastern Ethiopia in 1548, Ambar became the victim of slave trade as a child. He was bought and sold several times, changing between many masters and hands and different routes through the African continent until he landed in Baghdad via Yemen. He was lucky to escape castration, a common practice that was applied to slaves, as the merchant who bought him turned out to be a kind man. Kazi Hussein, his master, was a devout Muslim. He converted Ambar to Islam.

Hussein was impressed by Ambar’s intelligence, multilingual abilities and his exceptional memory power. He mentored Ambar, imparting strong administrative and financial skills to him.

At 22, Ambar lost Hussein's protection and slavery pushed him to India, where he served Chengiz Khan, who was the Regent Minister of the Sultan of Nizam Shahi in Ahmednagar.

Ambar's utmost loyalty toward his new master helped him earn military skills from Khan. Over the years, Khan also taught him battle strategies, diplomacy and other critical leadership traits.

When Khan died, Ambar gained his freedom by the decision of Deccan court and rapidly became a famed mercenary with an increasing number of soldiers following his command.