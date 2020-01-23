Marib is situated roughly 110 kilometres east of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. This oil-rich province has experienced relative stability in recent times despite the war-torn country’s nearly five-year-long war that has produced the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Yet earlier this month, Marib city became the centre of Yemen’s latest escalation.

On January 18, Houthi rebels targeted the al Estiqbal military training camp, used by the Saudi-led coalition and forces loyal to Yemen’s UN-recognised government. The strikes resulted in at least 116 deaths and dozens (if not hundreds) of injuries. Those struck had reportedly just finished praying at the base’s mosque. According to Saudi media, the Houthis used a combination of ballistic missiles and drones.

Although Houthi representatives did not immediately take responsibility for this attack, they received blame from a number of actors. The administration of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Turkey, and the United Nations quickly condemned the Houthis for their purported strikes.

The attack, which was one of the bloodiest Yemen has experienced throughout the war, has raised concerns about setbacks to some diplomatic progress that Yemen’s parties achieved since September 2019.

In fact, two days after the January 18 strikes in Marib, fighting broke out between Houthi insurgents and Hadi’s forces just east of Marib, and the Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi-controlled Sanaa and Saada province. Then, the following day, Jaber al Muwaed, a high-ranking Houthi commander, was killed.

This renewed fighting erupted two days after the UN special representative for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, cheered the fact that Yemen’s crisis had seen a dip in violence. That the assassination of Iran’s top commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport on January 3 did not interrupt this fall in violence was extremely positive news from the perspective of Griffiths and others observing the Yemeni crisis.

Nonetheless, according to Hadi’s information minister, Moammar al Eryani, the Houthi strikes in Marib were revenge for Soleimani’s killing. If true, that would highlight the extent to which the assassination of the Quds Force commander has added new layers of tension and conflict to the far ends of a region where there is no lack of chaotic unrest.

In response to the attack on al Estiqbal military training camp, Griffiths warned of how quickly such violence can undo recently achieved diplomatic successes. “I have said before that the hard-earned progress that Yemen has made on de-escalation is very fragile. Such actions can derail this progress…I urge all parties to stop the escalation now and to direct their energy away from the military front and into politics.”