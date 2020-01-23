WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia capital airport closed as bushfires flare anew
High temperatures and strong winds fuelled an outbreak of new blazes across several areas in eastern Australia on Thursday, ending a period of respite following several days of rains and cooler weather.
Australia capital airport closed as bushfires flare anew
This January 9, 2020, aerial image obtained from the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment shows a gorge of Wollemi Pines in the Blue Mountains of Australia. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 23, 2020

Bushfires near the Australian capital Canberra forced the city's airport to close on Thursday, as passenger flights were halted to make way for aircraft working to extinguish the blazes, authorities said.

High temperatures and strong winds fuelled an outbreak of new blazes across several areas in eastern Australia on Thursday, ending a period of respite following several days of rains and cooler weather.

The country has been battling an unprecedented wave of wildfires since September that have devastated communities and wildlife.

Flights to and from Australia's capital were suspended around midday (0100 GMT) Thursday "to allow for aviation firefighting operations", a Canberra Airport spokesperson told AFP.

It was unclear how long services would be impacted but the terminal has not been evacuated, she said.

The Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency said the airport had been closed "due to current conditions".

RECOMMENDED

An out-of-control blaze burning south of the airport was upgraded to an emergency level just before midday, with the agency advising residents it was "too late to leave" three suburbs in the path of the fire.

"The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path," the agency said in a warning.

"People in these suburbs are in danger and need to seek immediate shelter as the fire approaches."

The fire has so far burned through more than 140 hectares, while a second out-of-control blaze has flared to the west of the airport.

Though the airport has been used in aerial firefighting efforts for several months, it was the first time operations had been suspended.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman