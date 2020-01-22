WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tribal attack in disputed South Sudan border region kills 32
Local officials say suspected nomadic Misseriya herders from Sudan attacked a village in the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei leaving 24 people wounded and abducting 15 others.
Tribal attack in disputed South Sudan border region kills 32
Residents at the market in the town of Abyei, central Sudan, December 12, 2007 / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 22, 2020

At least 32 people were killed on Wednesday when suspected nomadic Misseriya herders from Sudan attacked a village in the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei along the border of South Sudan, a local official said.

"Thirty-two people were killed among them children and women, and secondly about 24 people are wounded ... about 15 people including children were abducted and 20 houses burned," Kuol Alor Kuol, the chief administrator of the Abyei area, told AFP news agency.

The status of Abyei was supposed to have been resolved via referendum after a 2005 peace deal that preceded South Sudan's 2011 secession from Sudan, but the vote has never been held.

The area, which has oil reserves, is populated by the Ngor Dinka ethnic community and the Arab Misseriya, who usually foray from Sudan into South Sudan with their animals for grazing.

Villagers 'preparing mass graves'

Wednesday's attack unfolded at 7 am local time, said Kuol, when the tribesmen stormed the Dinka village of Kolom near Abyei town and set some of its dwellings ablaze.

"Bodies got burnt and you cannot recognise them," Kuol said.

It was not immediately clear whether all the dead died in burning homes. Kuol said another 18 villagers were wounded in the assault before the tribesmen withdrew.

RECOMMENDED

"The situation at the moment is calm and the (Abyei-area) residents ... have all gone back. They are now preparing mass graves for the victims," he said.

The attackers probably aimed to drive locals out of the remote, poorly governed area to enhance their access to grazing resources, Kuol said.

There was no immediate comment from the Misseriya.

Political crisis

Oil-producing South Sudan plunged into civil war two years after its 2011 independence when President Salva Kiir sacked former rebel leader Riek Machar as vice president.

After five years of fighting, Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal but they are still struggling to form a unity government.

The conflict killed an estimated 400,000 people, triggered a famine and created Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman