India's top court on Wednesday refused to stay the contentious and "anti-Muslim" new citizenship law without hearing the government.

It has granted four weeks to the government to reply to about 143 petitions, challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During the hearing, Attorney General Kottayan Katankot Venugopal said the government had been given copies of only 60 of 143 pleas and hence required more time to respond.

Many petitioners urged the Supreme Court to postpone the implementation of the CAA.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, Justices Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna agreed to consider the petitions from Assam and Tripura separately because of the special grounds in those cases.

The new act grants citizenship to non-Muslims of three neighbouring countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Critics see the new law as unconstitutional and discriminatory against Muslims.