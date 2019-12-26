Many security experts believe that the release of Egypt's former army chief Sami Annan signals that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi wants to avoid any collision with the country's powerful army.

“Sisi is trying [to show that he’s willing] to listen to generals,” Hamza Zawba, the former spokesman of the Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, told TRT World.

Annan, 71, is considered to be one of the influential military figures who publicly indicated to run for the presidency in the 2018 elections. Earlier this year, he was given a nine-year-long prison sentence on fraudulent charges. He was arrested in January 2018 soon after reports about him running for office gained traction.

Annan, Zawba said, was not only influential but also Sisi's superior in the past

“Since September protests, there is some sort of gap between generals and Sisi because it seems that they have put pressure on him not to attack demonstrators on the streets,” Zawba said.

“He [Sisi] is under pressure from the military and he needs to take some action to make them satisfied or at least prevent their anger against him,” Zawba said.

Thousands of people across different cities launched protests against the Sisi regime, which rounded up hundreds in response to the demonstrations, demanding the removal of the general-turned-president from power.

At the time, Mahmoud Refaat, a former spokesman of Annan, complained that the Sisi regime was conducting “crazy” arrests against some army officers to suppress the dissidence against the strongman’s rule.

A military group, the Egyptian Officers Front, which is allegedly tied to both Annan and Refaat, supported the protests, which were called by a self-exiled businessman and actor, Mohammed Ali, in the first place.

In a speech, yesterday, Sisi apparently needed to emphasise the guarantor role of the military to protect Egypt’s so-called democracy and constitutional order, according to Zawba.

Bad blood