Twelve people died when a plane carrying 100 passengers and crew crashed shortly after take-off in Kazakhstan on Friday and collided with a house, but many onboard survived without serious injury.

The 23-year-old plane, operated by budget carrier Bek Air, was torn apart and its nose crushed on impact with a building that partially collapsed, a video released by the Central Asian country's emergencies committee showed.

The aircraft disappeared from the radar minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 01:05GMT on its way to the capital Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and five crew members aboard, the airport authority said in a statement.

It hit a concrete barrier and then slammed into an uninhabited two-storey house near the city's boundary northeast of the airport.

Aviation expert Jacques Astre told TRT World that ice on wings or bad engine or combination of both may have caused the crash.

Investigation ordered

Kazakhstan responded to the crash by grounding the Fokker model, which makes up the whole of the Bek Air fleet, and launched an investigation.

The country's emergencies committee released a list of 12 people who died, including the captain.

The health ministry said 53 people had been injured, nine of them children, adding that 10 of the adults were in critical condition.

Most onboard were Kazakhs, but the injured also included citizens from China, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine.

Ukraine's embassy in Kazakhstan said two of its nationals had spinal injuries but their lives were not in danger.

Neighbouring Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said its representatives had visited a Kyrgyz woman injured in the crash and her condition was "satisfactory".

China and Russia, Kazakhstan's main political allies, were among those that sent official condolences, along with Pope Francis.

'Split in two'

Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said the plane's tail had touched the runway twice during take-off.

"Either this is a pilot error, or there were technical reasons," Sklyar said at a press conference in Almaty.

"The aircraft split into two parts. Most of the passengers who died were in the front part."

Russia's pro-Kremlin REN TV channel broadcast what it said was a recording of communications between an air traffic controller at Almaty airport and the Bek Air crew.