WORLD
2 MIN READ
Partial results from Iowa caucuses expected at 2200 GMT - US media
Democratic Party officials planned to release a majority of Iowa’s delayed presidential caucus results by late Tuesday, according to details shared with campaigns on a private conference call.
Partial results from Iowa caucuses expected at 2200 GMT - US media
A precinct chairman counts Iowa Democratic Caucus votes by hand as caucus results are manually counted after a Democratic presidential caucus at West Des Moines Christian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa, US, February 3, 2020. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
February 4, 2020

Partial results from Monday's vote in Iowa kicking off the process to select a Democratic presidential candidate in November's election will be released at 4:00 pm Central Time (2200 GMT), US media reported.

US media outlets quoted Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, as telling the campaigns in a tense conference call that about 50 percent of the results would be released later on Tuesday.

More than 16 hours after voters in Iowa attended caucuses on Monday evening to select a Democratic nominee the official results have yet to be released.

RECOMMENDED

The results are usually known within hours of the conclusion of the caucuses, which do not involve a traditional ballot but see voters attending public gatherings and voicing support for the candidate of their choice.

Iowa Democratic Party officials blamed problems with an app for the embarrassing start to the Democratic presidential campaign.

Despite the absence of official results, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory, citing partial returns.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Israel carries out fresh deadly attacks across Gaza despite truce