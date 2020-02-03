The Assad regime’s bloody offensive in Syria's Idlib province has led to violent clashes between Turkey and the regime forces, killing of seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian today by regime shelling violates the 2018 Ankara-Moscow agreement, which was meant to protect civilians and create de-escalation zones overseen by observation posts.

The common understanding in Ankara seems to be that Assad’s attacks were not only aimed at Turkish forces but also at the forces of “peace" at Syrian observation posts — a security measure taken by Turkey to ensure stability in the volatile region and prevent another major refugee flow toward Turkish and European borders.

As a result, it is believed that the Assad regime has targeted Turkey’s “peace forces,” who have fought against all odds to defend European borders and uphold the refugee deal between Ankara and the EU.

In light of recent and past events, Turkey expects a serious commitment from the EU because Turkish observation posts are also critical for the security of Europe, whose officials visit the war-torn province from time to time to take the stock of the Syrian conflict.

The recent wave of Syrian refugees at the border of Turkey have been photographed holding a large colourful banner that read: “From IDLIB to BERLIN."

So far, Ankara has staged a strong military response to the regime attacks, killing at least 30 troops loyal to Assad, according to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president also warned Russia to stay away and not “stand in our way" as a large Turkish military convoy entered Idlib province to reinforce the observation posts.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, Turkey has backed the Syrian opposition forces while Russia sided with the Assad regime. From 2015 onward, Moscow's involvement grew in the region as it staged a military intervention in the civil war, sending its own troops and warplanes to attack anti-Assad forces.

The recent escalation in Idlib is a worrying sign for various reasons, ranging from an out-of-control refugee crisis, which is being worsened by Assad’s current offensive, to recently prospering Ankara-Moscow ties, which could be torpedoed by the clashes.

Turkey is angry at Russia, holding it responsible for allowing Damascus to violate several ceasefire deals between Ankara and Moscow. It also holds the international community to account for being silent to Assad-led onslaught in Idlib, playing deaf, dumb and blind as Turkey was left to shoulder the refugee burden.

Moscow has been playing a game of brinkmanship, trying to gain leverage in the Syrian civil war and reposition itself as a major power player in the region. But Turkey's patience with Russia's military manoeuvres is wearing thin.

"I want to especially tell the Russian authorities that our interlocutor here is not you but the [Syrian] regime, and do not stand in our way," Erdogan told reporters before heading to Ukraine, where an ongoing conflict continues between Russia and the West over the country’s political direction.

Turkey has also grown weary of constantly violated ceasefires ensured by Moscow, which appears to give a diplomatic cover to Damascus’s attacks by negotiating so-called ceasefires with Ankara, as they implicitly give green light to the regime to attack civilian areas and back them from the air by brutally bombing the Idlib province indiscriminately.

Regime attacks have forced some 151,000 civilians to flee from Idlib over the last week.