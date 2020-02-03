WORLD
Pan-Islamic body rejects Trump's Mideast plan
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation called on all 57 member states "not to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form," in a meeting in Jeddah.
A picture taken on February 3, 2020, shows a general view of the emergency ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to address US President Trump's Mideast plan. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 3, 2020

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East, calling on its 57 member states not to help implement it, in a summit held at Saudi city Jeddah. 

The pan-Islamic body, which represents more than 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide, "rejects this US-Israeli plan, as it does not meet the minimum aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process," it said in a statement.

It called on "all member states not (to) deal with this plan or cooperate with the US administration efforts to enforce it in any way or form."

Controversial plan 

Trump unveiled on January 28 together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the White House the peace plan, also known as the "deal of the century," which would give Israel full control of the settlements and recognise Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital."

Trump's announcement prompted thousands of Palestinians to demonstrate in besieged Gaza against the plan.

Top Lebanese officials also criticised the announcement including President Michel Aoun who called the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, expressing "Lebanon's solidarity with the Palestinians facing" Trump's plan.

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.

Arab League also rejected the plan last week. 

In the League's meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also cut all ties with Israel and US, saying Washington is not a friend of Palestinians. 

SOURCE:Reuters
