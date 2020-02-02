Furious anti-government youth dug in their heels in Iraq's capital and south on Sunday, rejecting the previous evening's nomination of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as premier after months of demonstrations and political paralysis.

Young demonstrators have expressed contempt for the ruling elite and on Sunday, they slammed Allawi – a former lawmaker and minister – as part and parcel of the system they want to overhaul.

"Mohammad Allawi is rejected by order of the people," read a new sign hung in the holy city of Najaf on Sunday.

Young men with their faces wrapped in checkered scarves had spent the night torching car tyres in anger at Allawi's nomination and smouldering remains still blocked the main roads on Sunday, according to a reporter on the ground.

In Diwaniyah, further south, protesters marched into government buildings to demand they close for the day while students began sit-ins at schools and universities.

Protesters in Hillah blocked off all roads leading into the city and chanted, "Allawi is not the people's choice".

Allawi was named prime minister-designate after a hard-won consensus among Iraq's rival parties, who had struggled to agree on a candidate since outgoing premier Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned under growing street pressure two months ago.

Mass rallies have rocked Baghdad and the mainly-Shia south since October, with protesters demanding snap elections and an independent prime minister, as well as accountability for corruption and recent bloodshed.

Students revolt in Baghdad

In Baghdad, hundreds of students flooded the streets around the main protest camp of Tahrir Square, carrying Allawi's photograph with an "X" over his face.

"We are here to reject the new prime minister because he has a well-known history within the political class," said 22-year-old university student Tiba.

Allawi, 65, served as a parliamentarian immediately after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled former ruler Saddam Hussein, then was twice appointed communications minister under former prime minister Nuri al Maliki.

But he resigned both times, accusing Maliki of turning a blind eye to graft in a country considered among the top 20 most corrupt in the world by Transparency International.

His appointment came after days of crisis talks prompted by President Barham Saleh, who said he would select his own candidate if the political blocs of Iraq's parliament did not nominate someone by Saturday.

Allawi had been among the top contenders for the post, but the stalemate continued into the late afternoon, Iraqi government sources told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

The talks were very secretive and it remains unclear what finally unlocked a deal, but on Saturday evening, Allawi announced his own nomination in a video posted to Twitter.

There was no official statement from Saleh, but Abdil Mahdi congratulated his successor and the pair pledged to meet soon to ensure a smooth transition.