Known for his anti-establishment views that has remained consistent for nearly five decades, Bernie Sanders is currently the leading Democratic hopeful for the US 2020 elections.

His platform correctly claims that Sander's views — that once seemed radical— are now accepted by most Democrats. This includes “Medicare for all”, tuition-free public universities, cancelling student debt and a $15 minimum wage.

But even as he runs for President a second time, and in spite of being a household name, Bernie Sanders remains an outsider to the very Democratic party he aspires to lead.

The jury is still out though, on how realistic Bernie Sander’s platform is. The biggest criticism leveled against him is his use of revolutionary statements like “political revolution” that is at best, utopian. In reality, Sanders intends to work within the system, instead of overthrowing it.

What’s in a revolution anyways?

With his rise in public polling and his top ranking for fundraising among Democrats, the question becomes more pertinent: what does Sanders mean when he repeatedly calls for a “political revolution”?

Rare as they are, most revolutions involve violence and death. But Bernie Sanders’ supporters say it's evident that what he really means is a social revolution.

Sanders consistently maintains that his political platform “is not utopian" and can be accomplished as it existed "in a number of other countries.” He hasn’t named the countries however.

The Republicans say that Sanders’ praise for leftist autocratic regimes throughout South America and even China are sign enough of the kind of countries he has in mind.

Sanders has gone on record to say that China has done more to address extreme poverty “than any country in the history of civilization”, and praised Cuba for making a significant “progress in improving the lives of the poor and working class.” But that in itself doesn’t mean his political plans seek to emulate them.