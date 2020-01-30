US President Donald Trump’s 'deal of the century' drew a sharp rejection from the Palestinian leadership from across party and ideological lines, creating a rare moment of unity that could culminate in another intifada, a mass rebellion against the continuing Israeli invasion.

“We are left with no choices but a new intifada,” said Mohammed al Laham, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, which is a leading force in the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), the backbone of the Palestinian Authority.

“The unacceptable conditions in the plan and the silence we receive from most of our Arab neighbours tie our hands and promote violence,” Laham said.

For many Israel-Palestine conflict observers, the peace plan is nothing more than a tool for bullying Palestinian people to accept Israel’s illegal occupation from the West Bank to the Jordan Valley and recognise an undivided Jerusalem as the sole capital of Israel.

“The deal is a receipt for more wars, bloodshed and complications not peace. The Israeli bullying and American dictation has to stop,” Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, told TRT World.

In exchange, Palestinians are thrown what many described as bread crumbs — a conditional sovereignty over diminished territories completely surrounded by the Zionist state.

While the plan offers to the Palestinians much less than previous failed deals, experts think that it’s still difficult to read the “deep thinking” inside Palestinian society and leadership.

“This is a lot to do with deep thinking in Palestine about how to respond [to the deal],” said Kamel Hawwash, a British-Palestinian commentator and professor, who is the Vice Chair of the British Palestinian Policy Council (BPPC).

If Palestinians cannot have “a fully independent state” in areas designated by international law or are not treated as equal citizens in those areas by Israel, then, things could be messed up there, according to Hawwash.

“If in the coming weeks it becomes clear that neither is possible, Israel becomes an apartheid state. Then, I think there would be an escalation of popular resistance [against Israel],” Hawwash told TRT World.

“Some believe that it’s time to end security cooperation between the PA and Israel and end Oslo Accords with Israel and let Tel Aviv hold its responsibility as an occupying power towards the Palestinians under its occupation,” Alhelou said.

“Some advocate for a new wave of struggle for equal rights in one state on all of the land of historic Palestine to rise up again against oppression and injustice and stop the superhuman Israelis treating the Palestinians as subhumans,” Alhelou added.

What the Palestinians will do next is also an enigma for the Israeli security establishment and analysts, as Tel Aviv under an indicted hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signals that it will annex illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and other Palestinian territories.