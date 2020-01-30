Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday he is willing to mend broken diplomatic relations with neighbouring Colombia by restoring consular services amid a standoff stemming from the capture of a fugitive lawmaker.

Police in Venezuela this week arrested Aida Merlano, a former senator in Colombia who escaped jailers to evade a 15-year prison sentence on a conviction including election fraud and weapons charges. With guards waiting outside while she underwent a dental procedure, she slipped down a rope from the third-story window and then made her way across the border into Venezuela.

Learning of the arrest, Colombian President Ivan Duque asked Venezuela to return the former lawmaker. But rather than apply to Maduro's socialist administration, Duque's government asked opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, the congressional leader who has been campaigning to remove Maduro.

Maduro cut diplomatic ties with Colombia early last year after it threw its support to Guaido along with the United States and nearly 60 other nations and assisted in a failed attempt to bring humanitarian aid across the border into Venezuela.

While Guaido holds broad international support and claims presidential powers as head of the National Assembly, he has no practical control over government institutions such as Venezuelan police, which remain loyal to Maduro.

However, Maduro said the issue could be easily resolved.