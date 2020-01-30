US President Donald Trump lashed out on Wednesday at John Bolton, a potentially damaging witness at his Senate impeachment trial, amid White House efforts to block publication of an explosive book by the former national security advisor.

The fight over whether Bolton should testify intensified as Trump's trial entered a new phase with senators who hold the 45th US president's fate in their hands directly questioning prosecutors and White House defence lawyers.

The 100 members of the Senate have been sitting silently for six days listening to impassioned arguments for and against Trump's removal from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

They now have 16 hours over the next two days to submit written questions, which are being read aloud by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over just the third impeachment trial of a president in US history.

Democrats have been pressing for the Senate to subpoena Bolton, who was fired by Trump in September, after reports that his upcoming White House tell-all book corroborates the abuse-of-power impeachment charge against the president over his dealings with Ukraine.

'Fair trial'

Asked whether the 71-year-old Bolton should appear, chief Democratic prosecutor Adam Schiff said his testimony was essential to conduct a "fair trial."

"Don't wait for the book," the California lawmaker told the senators sitting as trial jurors. "This case is overwhelmingly clear without John Bolton but if you have any question about it you can erase all doubt.

"When you have a witness who is as plainly relevant as John Bolton, who goes to the heart of the most serious and egregious of the president's misconduct, who has volunteered to come and testify - to turn him away, to look the other way, I think is deeply at odds with being an impartial juror," Schiff said.

White House deputy counsel Patrick Philbin countered that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which impeached the Republican president on December 18, had conducted their inquiry in a "half-baked partisan fashion" and had not issued their own subpoena for Bolton's testimony.

Philbin said having Bolton testify would present "grave security issues."

The White House would seek to prevent his testimony by citing executive privilege and the matter would end up in the courts, he said. "This institution will be effectively paralyzed for months on end."

'World War Six'

In his book, Bolton reportedly writes that the president personally told him in August that a freeze in military aid to Ukraine was directly linked to his demand that Kiev investigates Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump, in an early-morning tweet, said Bolton had shown poor judgment in a job he had begged for and he hired the veteran diplomat and prominent " hawk" against the advice of others.