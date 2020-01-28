As the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) expansionist policies stretch across the Middle East and North Africa, resentment towards the kingdom in Sudan is rising.

Recently, Sudanese families protested outside the UAE embassy in the capital Khartoum against an Emirati company which they allege has sent their children to fight in Yemen and Libya, local Sudanese media reported.

Carrying banners reading “No to mercenary activities” and “No to deception”, the protesters demanded Emirati authorities bring their sons back home safely and that the Sudanese government intervene immediately.

Over the past few days, several Sudanese media outlets reported that the UAE-based Black Shield Security Services Company is sending young Sudanese to war when they had only signed a contract with the company to work as security guards inside the Gulf country.

The protests kicked off after a young Sudanese man urged the country’s government to take action after his brother was allegedly taken into a military training camp in the UAE.

Abdullah Al Tayeb Yusuf said that his brother travelled to the UAE after responding to a job posting advertising openings for security guards. Upon his arrival, they claim he was forcibly sent to a military training camp.

"My brother told me that he was trained in the UAE to handle heavy weapons, and he was given the option to either go to Yemen or Libya after they offered him a large sum of money," Yusuf said.

Wakeep, a Sudanese blog, posted images of what it called samples of contracts offered to Sudanese youth to work as guards by the Black Shield company. The contracts appeared to be stamped by the Emirati embassy in Khartoum.

The claims, which went viral in Sudan, once again questioned the UAE's controversial role of Sudan in the devastating military campaigns in Yemen and Libya.

In Libya, the UAE financially and militarily backs the warlord Khalifa Haftar, who is conducting an offensive on the capital of Tripoli where the UN-recognised Government of National Accord is based.

The US-supported Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen, called “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis” by the United Nations, has led as many as 12 million Yemenis to the brink of starvation, deadly cholera and killed thousands of civilians.

The Gulf kingdoms which lack sizeable troops with little war experience turned to Sudan where millions of youth have suffered for decades from a civil war, dictatorship and harsh economic conditions.

On the other side, Sudan’s former dictator Omar Al Bashir whose rule was squeezed by economic sanctions and international isolation, aligned with Gulf countries at the expense of its decade-old ties with their archrival Iran.