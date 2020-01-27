As political instability and violence destabilised much of the Middle East and North Africa in recent years, it became important for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reassess the country's place in the fast-changing world.

As part of a plan to look beyond the country’s traditional allies within NATO, Ankara has been focusing on building strong ties with leaders of different African countries, including Algeria, Senegal and Gambia.

Although Erdogan’s 2020 Africa tour centres on the Libya crisis, it also aims to give a boost to Turkey’s economic cooperation with West African countries.

Following the meeting with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Erdogan said: “The Libyan crisis would not be resolved through military means.

“We are in intense negotiations with the countries of the region and with international actors to secure the ceasefire and facilitate the return to political dialogue in Libya,” Erdogan told reporters.

Ankara and Moscow led efforts to broker a truce in Berlin with a conference between the two sides and the help of their international backers. But talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after warlord Khalifa Haftar left the Moscow meeting without signing the deal.

As the Libyan conflict marks its ninth year, it deepened further last year when warlord Haftar and his militias launched an assault to seize Tripoli, the base of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

While Haftar forces are backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France and Russian mercenaries, Turkey backs Fayez al Sarraj’s internationally-recognised GNA.

In line with Erdogan, Algerian President Tebboune said he is “in complete agreement” with Erdogan on the need to “follow what was decided in Berlin”, which aimed to bring a permanent ceasefire in Libya.

“We are working together for peace through daily and precise monitoring of all developments on the ground,” he said.

Algeria stepped up its efforts in trying to turn the tide of chaos taking place in Libya, with which it shares a 1,000km border. The newly-elected president recently gathered high-level officials from neighbours, Egypt, Chad, Tunisia, Niger and Sudan to discuss the conflict.

Booming economic cooperation

The economic cooperation between Turkey and Algeria is booming.

Since 2017, Turkey has replaced Algeria’s former colonial power France as the top foreign investor in the country with nearly 1,000 Turkish businesses flourishing in the North African giant.

Algerian-Turkish trade at the end of 2019 exceeded $4 billion, as two countries eye a trading volume of $5 billion.

During their latest meeting on Erdogan’s Africa tour, the Turkish president and his Algerian counterpart signed an agreement to establish the Turkey-Algeria high-level cooperation council.