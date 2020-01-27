Eight people were killed in a late-night fire that swept through docked boats on a lake in the southern US state of Alabama, the local fire chief said on Monday.

"At this point, I can confirm eight fatalities," said Gene Necklaus, the fire chief of Scottsboro, Alabama, a town of 14,000 on the banks of Guntersville Lake where the blaze broke out.

Necklaus had earlier said eight people were missing, but in giving the same number of fatalities said "it doesn't mean the recovery effort is over."

The fire broke out around midnight Sunday into Monday, tearing through a dock area on the lake and destroying 35 boats.