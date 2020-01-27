Rocket attacks on the American embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday have again highlighted the continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran in the turbulent Middle East, where Iran uses its Shiite-dominated proxy groups to limit the reach of the US and its allies.

According to various sources, three rockets out of five landed in the US embassy, hitting the diplomatic post’s dining facility, and wounding an unspecified individual. It’s the first reported hit to the embassy facilities.

While the US State Department condemned the act in strong terms, it did not directly blame Iran and its proxies. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

But Washington still fingered Iran.

"The security situation remains tense and Iranian-backed armed groups remain a threat. So, we remain vigilant," said a spokesman for the State Department.

US personnel and diplomatic posts in Iraq have been increasingly targeted by Iran-backed groups since September, when tensions between the two archenemies began escalating.

Eventually, the US assassinated Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful general, who was overseeing Tehran’s military operations across the Middle East, on January 3.

Since then, Iran has been trying to realign its political game, which is mostly based on the country’s capacity to wage proxy warfare against its enemies, the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel, using different Shia groups from Lebanon’s Hezbollah to Iraq’s Kataeb al Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis.

But powerful protests against Iran’s intervention across the Middle East from Lebanon to Iraq have also continued since the assassination of Soleimani, indicating the fragility of Tehran’s proxy warfare strategy.

The recent rocket attacks could be a sign of the beginning of the Iranian proxy warfare against the US, forcing Washington to reconsider its presence in Iraq, a country which appears to be stuck between Iran, a regional power, and the US, a super power and an invading force.

“While condemning this illegal act, we instructed our security forces to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice,” Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said.

US-Iran tensions