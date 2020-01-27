The late Israeli prime minister, Golda Meir, was well known for her remarkable wit. There are pages and news stories dedicated to her words. But one quote stands out in the current context.

During a state dinner in 1973, she said: “Let me tell you something that we Israelis have against Moses. He took us 40 years through a desert in order to bring us to the one spot in the Middle East that has no oil.”

She died in 1978. One wonders what she would have said if she was still around. This month, Israel began exporting natural gas to Egypt. That’s an incredible transformation for a country that was entirely dependent on energy imports just a few years back. Now it produces enough gas to generate half its electricity, run many of its factories and still spare some for export.

The discovery of large gas reserves off the coast of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea has shaped Tel Aviv’s diplomatic ties in the region — for better or worse — depending on who you ask. However, there’s a general agreement among experts that the Jewish state is using it to redraw alliances.

“Ever since the gas was discovered, Israel has wanted to use it as an instrument of diplomacy,” Dr Sujata Ashwarya, the author of Israel’s Mediterranean Gas: Domestic Governance, Economic Impact and Strategic Implications, told TRT World.

Although the Tamar and Leviathan offshore fields are enough to abate Israel's energy security concerns, they are still not enough to turn it into a “Gas King”, she says.

The numbers just don’t add up.

Israeli discoveries in the disputed Levantine Basin amount to 950 billion cubic metres (BCM). Israel’s total gas consumption in 2018 was around 11 BCM. Sitting on such a horde means it doesn’t have to worry about gas for several years to come.

Technically speaking, the 950 BCM quantity is what’s known as the 2P reserves — the proven and probable amounts. The actual quantity that can be economically pumped out comes to around 480 BCM.

Dr. Ashwarya, who is an Associate Professor of Middle Eastern studies at New Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia, said major gas producing countries such as Iran have much more output in a single year. “Norway’s annual production is 120 BCM and the Russian Federation’s output goes up to 669 BCM.”

Yet, for reasons that go beyond the economic, Israel is placing itself as a significant player in the eastern Mediterranean.

What’s with the EastMed Pipeline?

On January 2, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended a signing ceremony in Athens for the Eastern Mediterranean (EastMed) pipeline.

The 1,900 kilometre-long pipeline will run from Israeli waters to Greece and onwards to Europe. If constructed, it would be the world's longest subsea pipeline and cost anywhere between $7 billion to $11 billion.

Some are hailing it as Europe’s answer to reduce dependency on natural gas imports from Russia. The European Union meets 40 percent of its natural gas requirements with imports from Russia. But differences over Ukraine and Crimea have raised concerns about the EU’s energy security.

“It’s truly a pipe dream,” said John V. Bowlus, Editor-in-Chief of Energy-Reporters.com, which offers news and analysis on Europe’s energy issues, about the EastMed project. Besides the proposed pipeline’s high cost, he said: “We are talking about transferring only 9 to 11 BCM a year which is nothing. Europe imports over 200 BCM a year.”

Just recently, Russia and Turkey opened up the TurkStream pipeline, which runs across the Black Sea and brings gas from Russian town of Anapa to the Turkish region of Thrace. And that’s just one of the many ways in which Russia’s Gazprom sells gas to Europe.

In December, Russia and Ukraine renewed their gas transit agreement for another five years. Work has also started on the NordStream 2 pipeline, which will take additional Russian supplies across the Black Sea to Germany.

But there’s more to this so-called gas diplomacy than a pipeline that exists on paper. Since hitting large finds in the last decade, Israel has grown closer to Cyprus and Greece — to the annoyance of its long-term ally Turkey.