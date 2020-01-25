An armed attack on a highway rest stop in central Mexico has left at least nine people dead in the country's latest mass killing, state and federal authorities said Saturday.

The attack occurred Friday evening in Guanajuato state when a group of heavily armed men burst into a hostel restaurant frequented by truck drivers and opened fire.

Six people died on the spot, while three others were taken to a nearby parking lot and executed, the Federal Security Directorate reported. Two other people were injured.

Police and national guardsmen cordoned off the area, but the attackers escaped, officials said.

In recent years, heavily industrialized Guanajuato has gone from being one of Mexico's most peaceful states to one of its most violent. A network of pipelines crossing the state has attracted criminal gangs trafficking in stolen fuel.