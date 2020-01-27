The death toll from a powerful earthquake which struck eastern Turkey rose to 41, officials said on Sunday, as rescue efforts continued.

The magnitude 6.8 quake hit on Friday evening, with its epicentre in the small lakeside town of Sivrice in Elazig province but also affected neighbouring cities and countries.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 41 people died, the majority in Elazig but at least four in nearby Malatya, and over 1,600 were injured.

Rescuers scrambled all of Saturday and searched Sunday to rescue people alive from under the rubble.

The latest number of individuals rescued was 45, according to AFAD.