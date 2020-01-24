Britain on Friday rebuked the United States for refusing to extradite a diplomat's wife charged over a car crash that killed a British teenager, calling it a "denial of justice".

The case of Anna Sacoolas has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, stirring up debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.

"We are disappointed in this decision, which appears to be a denial of justice," a spokeswoman for the Home Office said.

"We are urgently considering our options."

Immunity?

Briton Harry Dunn died in August when his motorcycle collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near an airbase in Northamptonshire, central England, which is used by the US military as a communications hub.

Sacoolas, who has admitted to being the driver, was charged by British police with causing death by dangerous driving.

However, she has cited immunity while refusing to return to Britain to face justice, as Dunn's parents have demanded.