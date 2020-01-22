Debt-ridden Lebanon faces an economic "catastrophe", Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Wednesday as his newly unveiled cabinet met for the first time.

"Today we are in a financial, economic and social dead-end," he said in remarks read by a government official after the new cabinet's inaugural meeting in Beirut.

The newly-unveiled cabinet met for the first time to start tackling the twin challenges posed by a tenacious protest movement and a nosediving economy.

Diab, who replaced Saad Hariri as prime minister, vowed to meet the demands from the street but demonstrators were unconvinced and scuffled with police overnight.

The 61-year-old academic was thrown in at the deep end for his first experience on the political big stage and admitted that Lebanon was experiencing "a difficult time in its history".

"Government of last resort" was the headline on the front page of Al-Akhbar, a daily newspaper close to Hezbollah movement that gave its blessing to Diab's designation last month.

Non-sectarian protests

The Shia group and its allies dominated the talks that produced the new government, from which outgoing premier Saad Hariri and some of his allies were absent.

The millionaire was one of the symbols of the kind of hereditary and sectarian-driven politics that protesters who have been in the streets since mid-October want to end.

He and his government resigned less than two weeks into the non-sectarian protests demanding the complete overhaul of the political system and celebrating the emergence of a new national civic identity.

Protesters from across Lebanon's geographical and confessional divides had demanded a cabinet of independent technocrats as a first step to root out endemic government corruption and incompetence.

Diab is a career academic from the prestigious American University of Beirut and he insisted on Tuesday in his first comments that the government just unveiled was a technocratic one.

"This is a government that represents the aspirations of the demonstrators who have been mobilised nationwide for more than three months," he said.

Also on Wednesday, President Michel Aoun told Lebanon's new government it must tackle the country's economic woes, win back international confidence and gain the trust of the Lebanese.

"Your mission is delicate," the president's office cited him as saying at the cabinet's first meeting.

He also said the government would have to work to make up for the lost time.

Technocratic?

Yet the horsetrading between traditional political factions during lengthy government formation talks was all too familiar to many Lebanese who met the breakthrough with distrust at best.