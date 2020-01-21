In pictures: Harsh winter cripples camps near Idlib, Syria
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Harsh winter cripples camps near Idlib, SyriaCamps in Syria have been crippled by heavy rainfall and cold weather, making life harder for displaced Syrian families.
A Syrian child looks into the distance on a muddy road in Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20 2020. / TRTWorld
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
January 21, 2020

Displaced civilians in the Syrian city of Idlib are facing the brunt of the harsh winter in nylon tents across numerous makeshift camps.

This winter, heavy rainfall has flooded farms, olive groves and flat land, the kind of areas where displaced people have been seeking refuge.

The majority of these camps have been formed nearer to the Turkish border, and further away from Idlib city centre.

The recent onslaught from the Syrian regime and its Russian ally in areas like Marat al Numan have triggered a new wave of displaced people in mass numbers.

The forced movement of civilians has made it hard for humanitarian organisations to provide shelter and basic necessities for newly established camps.

More than 80 percent of those who are displaced are women and children.

In 2019 over 400 children had been killed in Idlib and surrounding areas. This year at least 27 have been killed so far.

TRT World and TRT Arabi have exclusively visited some of the camps in northwestern Syria.

These pictures portray how the civilians living in Diaa Two camp in Syria’s Sarmada town are spending the winter.

Dhia Two camp is less than a year old.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall