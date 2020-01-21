Ahmad Gurey was instrumental in bringing three-quarters of Ethiopia under the control of the majority-Muslim Adal Empire between 1529-43.

Although Islam had arrived in Ethiopia in the 7th Century, influencing its nomadic tribes across the Red Sea and slowly spreading inland across the eastern and southern parts of present-day Ethiopia, Gurey's contribution to the region was unparalled when it came to resisting Portuguese invasions.

Between the 14th and 15th centuries, as Islam gained popularity in the African continent, where slavery was normalised by several powers, many Muslim rulers emerged as a decisive force, questioning the old power structures. The Christian monarchy of Ethiopia faced resistance from many Muslim rulers who jostled for control of trade routes connecting the Red Sea. Gurey went down in history as a fierce leader who put up a strong fight against an old Ethiopian monarchy and its main backer, the Portugese Empire.

Known as the conqueror among his Muslim subjects, Gurey confronted stalwarts like Cristovao da Gama, the son of famed Portuguese explorer, Vasco da Gama.

While Cristovao came to support Lebna Dengel, the Emperor of Ethiopia, the Ottoman Empire threw its weight behind Gurey.

Besides being a skilled military leader, Guray was an Imam who headed the Adal region as a general. His real name was Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al Ghazi. Gurey was his nickname, which in Somali language means ‘the left-handed one’.

Gurey was born in Zeila, a port city in northwestern Somalia which then became a part of Adal, a Muslim state that was part of the Ethiopian Solomonic dynasty. He married Bati del Wambara, the daughter of Mahfuz, who was the governor of Adal.

Mahfuz was killed on his return from a military campaign against Emperor Dengel in 1517, pushing the Adal sultanate toward chaos and fragmentation in the following years.

Over a decade later, Gurey established order in the region by invading Ethiopia in 1529. He inspired courage in his troops as he was a highly disciplined military general with a thorough understanding of Ottoman military tactics. His army had a significant number of Turkish soldiers.

By 1531, Gurey was successful in breaking Emperor Dengel’s last phases of resistance, making further advances. By October, he entered Tigray, defeating Dengel's remaining forces.