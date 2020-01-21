TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to treat nine injured in Somali bombing in Ankara
At least three people were killed and 21 injured in a car bombing attack carried out by Al Shabab in Somalia last week that targeted Turkish engineers working on a road near the capital Mogadishu.
Turkey to treat nine injured in Somali bombing in Ankara
Members of medical team head to Mogadishu to bring back those injured in suicide car bombing. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 21, 2020

Nine people injured in a bomb attack on Saturday in Somalia, including three Turkish nationals, will be given medical treatment in Turkey's capital, Ankara, Turkey's ambassador to Mogadishu said.

Mehmet Yilmaz told a news conference that Ankara would continue aid work in the country despite recent attacks by Al Qaeda linked terror group al Shabaab that have targeted Turkish workers.

"This will not stop us from helping Somalia," Yilmaz said. "We shall continue work. Somalia and Turkey have good relations."

Saturday's suicide car bombing by al Shabaab occurred in Afgoye, about 30 km northwest of the capital, and targeted Turkish construction workers who were having lunch with local police.

RECOMMENDED

A total of 21 people were injured in the attack, among them six Turks.

"We are flying three injured Turks and six Somalis," Yilmaz said at Mogadishu Airport, where their plane was about to take off. All nine were in a serious condition, he said.

Turkey has been a major donor to Somalia following a famine in 2011.

A group of Turkish engineers working on road construction were among those hurt in late December by a blast at a checkpoint in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall