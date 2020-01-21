French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a “great discussion” with US President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs.

Macron and Trump agreed to hold off on a potential tariffs war until the end of 2020, a French diplomatic source said, and continue negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the digital tax during that period.

“They agreed to give a chance to negotiations until the end of the year,” the source said. “During that time period, there won’t be successive tariffs.”

France decided in July to apply a three-percent levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with revenues of more than $28 million in France and $832 million worldwide.