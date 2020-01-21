WORLD
Macron and Trump declare truce in digital tax dispute
Duo agree to hold off on a potential tariffs war until the end of 2020, a French diplomatic source said, and continue negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on digital tax during that period.
President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Winfield House on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in London. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 21, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a “great discussion” with US President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs.

Macron and Trump agreed to hold off on a potential tariffs war until the end of 2020, a French diplomatic source said, and continue negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the digital tax during that period.

“They agreed to give a chance to negotiations until the end of the year,” the source said. “During that time period, there won’t be successive tariffs.”

France decided in July to apply a three-percent levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with revenues of more than $28 million in France and $832 million worldwide.

Washington has threatened to impose taxes on French products in response.

French authorities have repeatedly said any international agreement on digital taxation reached within the OECD would immediately supersede the French tax.

The White House said on Monday both Trump and Macron agreed it is important to complete successful negotiations on the digital services tax.

SOURCE:Reuters
