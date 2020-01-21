A sixth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to Zhou Xianwang, the central Chinese city, believed to be the epicentre of the epidemic, has seen a total of 258 cases, including 227 patients who are still receiving medical treatment.

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.

"More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days," said WHO spokesmanTarik Jasarevic.

So far in China, the virus has mostly been concentrated in Wuhan city, although isolated cases have also been reported in Shanghai and Beijing.

More places are stepping up medical screening of travellers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period. The increased control measures followed a sharp rise in the number of infections since last month, with epidemiologists still uncertain of its nature and mode of transmission.

Chinese health authorities confirmed late Monday that some cases had been transmitted person-to-person, a development that means the illness could spread faster and more widely, particularly at the start of the Lunar New Year travel rush.

Airports on alert

Concerned about a global outbreak similar to SARS, which spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003, numerous nations have adopted screening measures for travellers arriving from China, especially those from the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak is thought to have originated and which has accounted for the vast majority of the cases.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said his country will be increasing airport screening. Australia receives a significant number of travellers from China, including three direct flights a week from Wuhan into Sydney, and these flights will be met by border security and biosecurity staff for assessments, Murphy told reporters.

Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other countries and regions with extensive travel links to China are also enacting stricter screening measures. At least three US airports have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China.

Chinese authorities have confirmed cases in Wuhan, Beijing and Guangdong, with suspected cases in Shanghai and other parts of the country. Additionally, Thailand detected two cases among Chinese travellers and South Korean and Japan have reported one each.

How did it all start?

The outbreak is believed to have started late last month among people connected to a seafood market in Wuhan, which had a total of 198 cases as of Monday. All four fatalities have been in Wuhan, although it wasn't clear if the latest death was a new case or one already diagnosed.