WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombing in western Chad kills at least 9
A woman set off explosives in a crowd in Kaiga-Kindjiria, a town that has been attacked by Boko Haram militants in the past.
Suicide bombing in western Chad kills at least 9
Soldiers of the Chad Army sit on the back of a Land Cruiser at the Koundoul market, 25 km from N'Djamena, on January 3, 2020, upon their return after a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria. / Getty Images
By Melek Aktepe
January 21, 2020

A suicide bombing has killed at least nine people in western Chad, a local official and a resident said Monday.

A woman set off explosives in a crowd in Kaiga-Kindjiria, a town that has been attacked by Boko Haram militants in the past, according to Dimoya Souapelbe, the prefect of the local department of Fouli in the Lake Chad province. He put the toll from Sunday night’s attack at 10 dead and several wounded.

A local humanitarian worker said at least 9 people were dead and two injured. The worker spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press.

RECOMMENDED

Chad has suffered attacks for years by Nigeria’s Boko Haram militants, who have crossed borders and killed tens of thousands during its 10-year insurgency.

Boko Haram militants killed at least five people in August in Kaiga-Kindjiria.

Many fighters are in the Lake Chad region, launching attacks in Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall