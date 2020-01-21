Kosovo and Serbia agreed on Monday to launch direct commercial flights after a two-decade interval in a deal mediated by the United States in an attempt to push the two former foes closer to normalising relations.

Direct flights were halted in 1998 when war broke out in Kosovo between ethnic Albanian insurgents and Serbian security forces. Serbia lost control of Kosovo after NATO bombing in 1999 to drive out Serb forces, ending a counter-insurgency in which more than 13,000 people, mainly Kosovo Albanians, were killed.

Monday's deal was signed at the US embassy in Berlin.

"This event marks another step in our efforts to normalise relations between Kosovo and Serbia," Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said in a statement.

Thaci said the deal was reached with the "contribution" of the US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, and US ambassador to Berlin, Richard Grenell.

Grenell was appointed by Trump in October last year as special envoy for talks between Belgrade and Pristina.

"President Donald Trump once again led us to a historic victory," Grenell wrote on his Twitter account.

There were no details on when the flights would start but officials in Kosovo said that Eurowings, a low-cost company owned by Lufthansa, would be involved. The road distance from Pristina to Belgrade is 350 km (218 miles), around four hours by car.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the deal.