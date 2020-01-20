An outbreak of coronavirus in China is spreading to more cities, Chinese authorities reported on Monday, with 139 new cases found over the weekend, including a third death.

Eastern province of Zhejiang on Monday reported that five patients are in quarantine for respiratory illness, but the diagnosis is not confirmed yet.

The province has found five people traveling from the city of Wuhan in central China with respiratory symptoms since January 17, Zhejiang province's health commission said in a statement on its website, adding that the patients are in stable condition and their close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

The Daxing health commission in the capital Beijing said it had confirmed two cases of coronavirus, while the southern Guangdong province's health commission confirmed one case in Shenzhen.

The new cases, the first inside China outside the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported, come as the country gears up for the Lunar New Year holidays later this week, when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel domestically and abroad.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement that 136 new cases of coronavirus had been discovered in the city on Saturday and Sunday.