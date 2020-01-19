At least 70 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in a missile attack launched by Houthi rebels on a mosque in the central province of Marib, medical and military sources said Sunday.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in Marib, about 170 kilometres east of Sanaa, during evening prayers on Saturday, military sources told AFP.

A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where casualties were transported, said that at least 70 soldiers were killed in the strike.

Yemen's internationally recognised government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis since 2014, when the rebels seized the northern capital of Sanaa.

Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi condemned the "cowardly and terrorist" attack, according to the official Saba news agency.