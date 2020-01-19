WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthi missile attack on mosque kills at least 70 soldiers in Yemen
The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in Marib, about 170 kilometres east of Sanaa, during evening prayers on Saturday, military sources told AFP.
Houthi missile attack on mosque kills at least 70 soldiers in Yemen
FILE IMAGE: Yemeni army soldiers in Marib, Yemen, August 31, 2019. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
January 19, 2020

At least 70 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in a missile attack launched by Houthi rebels on a mosque in the central province of Marib, medical and military sources said Sunday.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in Marib, about 170 kilometres east of Sanaa, during evening prayers on Saturday, military sources told AFP.

A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where casualties were transported, said that at least 70 soldiers were killed in the strike.

Yemen's internationally recognised government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis since 2014, when the rebels seized the northern capital of Sanaa.

Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi condemned the "cowardly and terrorist" attack, according to the official Saba news agency. 

RECOMMENDED

The report did not give a death toll.

"The disgraceful actions of the Houthi militia without a doubt confirm its unwillingness to (achieve) peace, because it knows nothing but death and destruction and is a cheap Iranian tool in the region," it quoted Hadi as saying.

The Houthi did not make any immediate claim of responsibility.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced since 2015, when Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the conflict to back the government against the Houthi rebels.

The conflict, which the UN says has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis, has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall