The US lawmakers managing the impeachment case against Donald Trump filed a brief on Saturday laying out their arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

The Democratic House of Representatives impeachment managers faced a deadline of 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Saturday to file the document, before the trial of the Republican president starts in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday.

In making their case in the 111-page document, the lawmakers summarised arguments made during weeks of testimony late last year during the House impeachment investigation.

They also called for Trump's removal in order to safeguard the integrity of the 2020 US general election, in which Trump is seeking re-election, as well as the US system of government.

"The country is watching to see how the Senate responds," the seven House impeachment managers said in a statement.

Trump's trial brief is due at noon (1700 GMT) on Monday, and the House's reply brief is due on Tuesday at noon (1700 GMT).

Trump's legal team present defense

Trump's legal team earlier presented its line of defense for his upcoming impeachment trial, a process they deemed unconstitutional and "dangerous."

This was the first time that the team, which the White House officially announced on Friday, has presented its arguments, modeled on those put forward since December by Trump and his fellow Republicans.