Russian President Vladimir Putin recently demanded vast changes in the country’s governmental structure including major amendments to the constitution, giving rise to speculation in Western capitals that he wants to stay in power even after 2014 — maybe even for life — when his term is set to officially end.

Right after Putin’s annual State of the Union speech, Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev and his government resigned. Three hours after the government’s resignation, Putin nominated Mikhail Mishustin, a relatively unknown figure, who leads the country’s tax office, to the post of the premiership.

Putin has been in power for nearly two decades, shifting his role between president and prime minister since 2000, when he became the country’s president after a turbulent period in Russian history following the collapse of the superpower communist Soviet Union, the predecessor state of the Russian Federation.

Putin forged powerful connections in Russia’s security apparatus during his sixteen years as a foreign intelligence officer with the KGB where he rose to the post of Lieutenant Colonel.

Many experts think that the country’s defence and security establishment, which refused to bow to Western political superiority and accept liberal democracy, helped him claim power after the former President Boris Yeltsin’s years in the 1990s, when Russia had been humiliated by Western powers in an unprecedented fashion.

“Authoritarianism was inevitable for Russia because we were a failed state in 1991. There was no choice. Eventually, predictably, one group of elites connected with defence and security became more prominent and they saved the country at a cost,” says Sergei Karaganov, a former advisor to Putin and an influential political scientist, in a previous interview with TRT World.

In exchange, Putin awarded key positions to the country’s security establishment.

“Upon Putin’s ascension to the presidency, the siloviki (Russian word for the country’s security establishment) obtained key positions in what Amy Knight, author of Orders to Kill: The Putin Regime and Political Murder, calls Russia’s ‘power ministries’ - the police and security agencies,” wrote Sean T. Crowley, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA).

Is Putin an uncompromising leader?

But at the same time, Putin, whom Westerners want to portray as an uncompromising dictator, has led Russia through a coalition of sorts, forming a difficult political alliance between technocrat liberals like his recently resigned Prime Minister Medvedev and anti-Western siloviki, which dominates the country’s security class.

Both groups have various disagreements with each other ideologically and on economic policy, and they are not the only groups who hold sway over the country’s political course. There are also other groups like the Muscovites, who do not have any tolerance for any kind of democracy, defending an imperial rule with an iron fist.

After all, Putin’s Russia is a country, where autocratic leadership has been the norm since the time of the Tsars, when the infamous Ivan the Terrible and Peter the Great led the state with an iron fist.

During the Soviet period, Joseph Stalin, a communist dictator, also equally or even more brutally than the Tsars, governed the state, killing millions and imprisoning hundreds of thousands of others who opposed his rule.

In capitalist Russia, Putin appears to be a leader milder than his monarchical and communist predecessors, but he is still very autocratic in his conduct against internal dissent no matter whatever form it takes.

But like his predecessors, he is determined to make Russia great again.

“Ever since, making Russia great again has become a new ideology for Putin. State propaganda started to spread the idea that Putin is the only one who can restore the greatness of Russia,” wrote Mikhail Zygar, a Russian journalist and writer who penned the book, All the Kremlin’s Men in 2015.

How Putin sees himself

Right before the 2018 Russian presidential elections, the state-run TV channel Rossiya 1 broadcast a documentary about Valaam, a remote Russian monastery, which is a personal favourite of Putin. He led the restoration efforts of the monastery, which had been reduced to ruins in the Soviet period.

Through the metaphor of Valaam, the documentary “conveyed the idea that Putin is a unique historical leader of Russia—able to unite fervent advocates of the Communist-era Soviet Union with those who dream of Russia’s pre-revolutionary empire, built on Orthodox Christianity,” according to Zygar.