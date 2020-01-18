WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bombing kills three, wounds over 20 in Somalia
Police said that a car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded in Afgoye, northwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, wounding at least six people. It was not known who carried out the attack
Suicide bombing kills three, wounds over 20 in Somalia
In this file image, a Somali man stands at the scene of a truck bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 28, 2019. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 18, 2020

At least three people were killed and 20 others, including Turkish nationals, injured after a suicide car bomb blast targeted a police convoy escorting Turkish contractors in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, said officials.

Somali government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency over the phone. The attack happened in the town of Afgoye, lower Shabelle region.

"It's very early to say how many have been killed in the attack but what we know is several people, including soldiers, were killed and 20 others wounded and casualties could rise," he said.

He also said among those injured were Somalia’s deputy commander of special forces.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmed, a police official in Afgoye, told Anadolu Agency that three people, including soldiers, were killed in the attack.

RECOMMENDED

According to Turkey’s Embassy in Mogadishu, six staffers of a Turkish construction firm were injured in the attack, two of them critically.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, at least three people were killed when a roadside bombing targeted security forces guarding Turkish nationals who were working for road construction outside Mogadishu.

On December 28, at least 85 people, including Turkish nationals, were killed and over 150 others wounded in a truck suicide attack in Mogadishu in another attack claimed by Al Shabab.

Turkey has strong historical ties with Somalia on the principle of "win-win" relations, including over 150 development aid projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency since 2011.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall