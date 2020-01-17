The brutal war in Syria has robbed children of their childhood as they are forced to participate in and endure numerous violations of their rights, according to a UN report released on Thursday.

The latest report for the UN Commission of Inquiry for Syria released its findings at the UN in Geneva, noting that children in Syrian remained "acutely vulnerable to violence and abuse."

The 25-page report is entitled "They have erased the dreams of my children". Commission chair Paulo Sergio Pinheiro described the circumstances it recounts as a "disgrace" and "scandal".

In the report, the three-person commission outlines violations on children's rights in the conflict, with over five million minors displaced internally and abroad.

Girls worst affected

The war in Syria's impact on children is “deeply gendered”, the report said.

The UN report said girls are “disproportionally affected” by sexual violence and that the fear of rape restricts their movements.

"Girls have been confined to their homes, removed from school or faced obstacles to access health care."

Meanwhile, boys, particularly those 12 and over, have been arrested and kept in detention facilities, and targeted for recruitment by armed groups and militia.

YPG/PKK recruitment of children

It is highlighted in the report, "the YPG/SDF, recruited and accepted girls and boys under the age of 18 into their ranks."