The Taliban is aiming to reach a withdrawal agreement with the US by the end of January and is prepared to "scale down" military operations ahead of signing the deal, according to their chief spokesman.

The statement, made by Suhail Shaheen to Pakistani daily Dawn, comes as the group and the US held discussions in Doha this week after insurgent sources said they had offered to initiate a brief ceasefire.

"We have agreed to scale down military operations in days leading up to the signing of the peace agreement with the US," Shaheen told Dawn in a report published on Saturday.

He added that the Taliban were "optimistic" a deal with Washington could be signed before the end of the month and that the reduction in fighting across the country would also include the targeting of Afghan forces.

"It's now a matter of days," said the spokesman.

Washington has for weeks been calling on the militants to reduce violence, posing it as a condition for resuming formal negotiations on an agreement that would see US troops begin to leave the country in return for security guarantees, after a near two-decade fight.

The Taliban and the US had been negotiating the deal for a year and were on the brink of an announcement in September 2019 when President Donald Trump abruptly declared the process "dead", citing Taliban violence.