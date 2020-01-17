One of Anadolu Agency's four employees detained in Egypt earlier this week has arrived back in Turkey, the agency's director said on Friday.

Hilmi Balci said he felt the support of his nation and government while being held in Egypt, expressing his gratitude to the country's president, foreign minister and communications director, as well as Anadolu Agency's Director General Senol Kazanci, for their efforts.

"This has come to the best possible result in a short time and I have returned to my motherland," Balci said.

On Tuesday evening, Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees, including Balci.