Fourteen people were killed and two wounded on Thursday in an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, according to the UN, in an apparent bout of ethnic violence.

The figure, from a UN report on the incident, revises down an earlier death toll of 15 people given by a security official and reported by AFP news agency.

According to the report, armed men on motorbikes, wearing the garb of traditional hunters known as the Dozo, attacked Siba village in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They fired at villagers with hunting rifles and set fire to houses. Thirteen men and one girl died in the attack, while two people were wounded and livestock was also stolen.

The security official, who requested anonymity, said that some victims had their throats slit in their sleep.

Terrified villagers buried the dead on Thursday, a local teacher told AFP.

Farmer-hunter tensions

Tensions between the mostly Fulani villagers of Siba, and neighbouring village of Synda, which is mostly inhabited by traditional Dogon hunters, have existed for some time, the report said.

Some Synda villagers were robbed of cattle on Wednesday, the report added, quoting local sources, in an incident blamed on Fulani.